Stock market today: IEX, Metropolis, SAIL, 10 other shares placed under F&O ban list
Aditya Birla Fashion, Ashok Leyland, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, National Aluminium, Polycab, PVR INOX, and ZEEL are among stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list.
F&O ban list: A total of thirteen stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, January 18, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
