F&O ban list: A total of thirteen stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, January 18, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Ashok Leyland, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, IEX, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium Company, Polycab, PVR INOX, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 13 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for January 18.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, plummeted more than 2% on Wednesday on a strong sell-off in banks, metal and energy shares, following weak global cues.

The BSE 30-share Sensex plunged 1,628.01 points, or 2.23%, to end at 71,500.76. During the intra-day, it cracked 1,699.47 points, or 2.32%, to a low of 71,429.30.

The NSE Nifty 50 tanked 460.35 points, or 2.09%, to close at 21,571.95, falling for the second day in a row.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap index fell by 1.09% and smallcap index declined 0.90%.

