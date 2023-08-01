IEX, NTPC to Adani Power: Why power stocks are rising today and which stock to buy today — explained2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Stock market today: Power stocks in the stock market are on an uptrend today, with Adani Power, NTPC, Tata Power, and IEX all seeing gains
Stocks to buy today: Power stocks have been in uptrend since early morning deals. Power major Adani Power share price is up by near one per cent, NTPC share price has risen to the tune of 3.50 per cent, Tata power shares are up by near 3 per cent while IEX share price has risen over 5 per cent during Tuesday deals. According to stock market experts, market is expecting improvement in Capex and margins of power companies in medium to long term. After the announcement of NTPC Q1 results 2023, this conviction received further boost and hence, long term investors are betting high behind the power sector stocks.
