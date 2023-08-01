Stocks to buy today: Power stocks have been in uptrend since early morning deals. Power major Adani Power share price is up by near one per cent, NTPC share price has risen to the tune of 3.50 per cent, Tata power shares are up by near 3 per cent while IEX share price has risen over 5 per cent during Tuesday deals. According to stock market experts, market is expecting improvement in Capex and margins of power companies in medium to long term. After the announcement of NTPC Q1 results 2023, this conviction received further boost and hence, long term investors are betting high behind the power sector stocks.

On why power stocks are rising today, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "Market is expecting sustained improvement in Capex, margins and order book of the power sector companies as they are expanding in renewable eenergy sector as well. After teh announcement of NTPC Q1 results 2023, market has a conviction that it would improve on above mentioned fronts."

SMC Global Securities expert went on to add that power sector stocks are available at low PE and they have a record of giving regular dividends as well. So, in current market scenario when Indian stock market is trading near record high and broad market is scaling new highs on a regular basis, long term investors are finding power stocks an attractive bet and today's rise in power sector stocks should be seen from these angles only.

Power stocks to buy today

On stocks to buy from power segment, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "After announcement of Q1 results, NTPC should be the most favoured stock to look at in power sector. Apart from this one can look at REC as well." He said that one can look at GAIL India and Tata power shares as well. However, he advised IEX shreholders to book profit and exit. He strictly advised fresh investors to avoid IEX shares.

Sumeet Bagadia said that NTPC share price has strong support base at ₹218 and one can buy the scrip for near term target of ₹230 and ₹245 apiece. Those who have this stock in portfolio they can maintain trailing stop loss at ₹218 and wait for the above mentioned targets.

