Stocks to buy today: Power stocks have been in uptrend since early morning deals. Power major Adani Power share price is up by near one per cent, NTPC share price has risen to the tune of 3.50 per cent, Tata power shares are up by near 3 per cent while IEX share price has risen over 5 per cent during Tuesday deals. According to stock market experts, market is expecting improvement in Capex and margins of power companies in medium to long term. After the announcement of NTPC Q1 results 2023, this conviction received further boost and hence, long term investors are betting high behind the power sector stocks.

