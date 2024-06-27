Stock market today: India Cements, Indus Towers, PNB among 5 stocks in F&O ban list on June 27
GNFC, India Cements, Indus Towers, PNB, and SAIL are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 27.
F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).
