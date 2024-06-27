F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F&O ban list today

GNFC, India Cements, Indus Towers, PNB, and SAIL are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On June 26, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for the third straight session and ended at their fresh all-time high levels on Wednesday in tandem with Asian peers and buying in Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 620.73 points or 0.80 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 78,674.25. During the day, it rallied 705.88 points or 0.90 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of 78,759.40.

The Nifty went up by 147.50 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at a record closing peak of 23,868.80. Intra-day, it surged 168.6 points or 0.71 per cent to hit a fresh lifetime high of 23,889.90. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the broader market, the BSE small-cap gauge climbed 0.15 per cent, while the mid-cap index declined 0.29 per cent.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!