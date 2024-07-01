{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in two stocks on Monday, July 1, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F&O ban list today

India Cements and Indus Towers are the two stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 1.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On June 28, market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty halted their three-day record-hitting rally to close with losses on Friday as investors booked profit in banking, finance and tech stocks despite a positive trend in global equities.

After hitting a fresh all-time high level in early trade, the 30-share index declined 210.45 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 79,032.73. During the day, it jumped 428.4 points or 0.54 per cent to hit a fresh record peak of 79,671.58.

The Nifty went lower by 33.90 points or 0.14 per cent to 24,010.60. During the day, it climbed 129.5 points or 0.53 per cent to hit a new lifetime high of 24,174. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,822.83 points or 2.36 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 509.5 points or 2.16 per cent.

The Sensex recorded its best monthly gain in June by climbing 7.14 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!