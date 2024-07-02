Stock market today: India Cements, Indus Towers stocks in F&O ban list on July 2

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in two stocks on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

India Cements and Indus Towers are the two stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 2.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.

On July 1, benchmark Sensex rose by 443 points to close at a new record high while Nifty settled above the 24,100 mark on Monday on buying in banking and IT shares in line with gains in Asian and European markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded by 443.46 points or 0.56 per cent to close at an all-time high of 79,476.19. During the day, the barometer soared 528.27 points or 0.66 per cent to 79,561.

The broader Nifty rose by 131.35 points or 0.55 per cent to close at a fresh lifetime high of 24,141.95.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap and midcap indices raced to record high levels. Smallcap gauge jumped 1.58 per cent and the midcap index climbed 1.11 per cent.