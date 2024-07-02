Stock market today: India Cements, Indus Towers stocks in F&O ban list on July 2

These stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Livemint
First Published07:09 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in two stocks on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

India Cements and Indus Towers are the two stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 2.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

 

Also Read | Gunning for glory: Can defence stocks armour-plate your portfolio?

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.

Also Read | UltraTech, Ambuja, Orient Cement share prices rise up to 14%: Buy, Sell or Hold?

On July 1, benchmark Sensex rose by 443 points to close at a new record high while Nifty settled above the 24,100 mark on Monday on buying in banking and IT shares in line with gains in Asian and European markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded by 443.46 points or 0.56 per cent to close at an all-time high of 79,476.19. During the day, the barometer soared 528.27 points or 0.66 per cent to 79,561.

The broader Nifty rose by 131.35 points or 0.55 per cent to close at a fresh lifetime high of 24,141.95.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: These 10 stocks may rise 4-15% in next 2-3 weeks, say analysts

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap and midcap indices raced to record high levels. Smallcap gauge jumped 1.58 per cent and the midcap index climbed 1.11 per cent.

Among the indices, IT soared 1.84 per cent, teck jumped 1.46 per cent, commodities (1.21 per cent), telecommunication 1.03 per cent, industrials (0.95 per cent) and metal (0.73 per cent). Utilities, power and realty were the laggards.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: India Cements, Indus Towers stocks in F&O ban list on July 2

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

307.90
10:28 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

Tata Steel

174.10
10:27 AM | 1 JUL 2024
0.1 (0.06%)

Wipro

527.25
10:25 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (2.4%)

ICICI Bank

1,212.15
10:18 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,307.80
10:23 AM | 1 JUL 2024
208.25 (9.92%)

Mahanagar Gas

1,746.20
10:29 AM | 1 JUL 2024
149.45 (9.36%)

Chalet Hotels

873.20
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
71 (8.85%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,126.65
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
90.85 (8.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,272.000.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    72,984.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,200.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue