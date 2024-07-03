Stock market today: India Cements, Indus Towers stocks in F&O ban list on July 3

These stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

First Published06:15 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.


F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in two stocks on Wednesday, July3, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

 

F&O ban list today

India Cements and Indus Towers are the two stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July3.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.

On July 2, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime high levels before closing flat due to profit-taking in select banking and telecom shares amid mixed global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 34.74 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 79,441.45 in a volatile trade. During the day, it jumped 379.68 points or 0.47 per cent to hit a record peak of 79,855.87.

The Nifty declined by 18.10 points or 0.07 per cent to 24,123.85. Intra-day, it climbed 94.4 points or 0.39 per cent to hit a lifetime high of 24,236.35.

In the broader market, the BSE mid-cap gauge declined 0.57 per cent while small-cap index went up marginally by 0.07 per cent.

Among indices, telecommunication declined 1.31 per cent, bankex (0.91 per cent), auto (0.74 per cent) and financial services (0.67 per cent) were among the major laggards.

IT, capital goods, realty and teck were the winners.

