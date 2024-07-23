Budget 2024-Stock market today: India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL among 7 stocks in F&O ban list on July 23

  • Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, Hindustan Aeronautics, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, and SAIL are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 23.

Published23 Jul 2024, 06:34 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in seven stocks on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

 

F&O ban list today

Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, Hindustan Aeronautics, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, and SAIL are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 23. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

 

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On July 22, stock markets closed lower with benchmark Sensex dropping 102 points due to selling in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and Kotak Bank on muted earnings and caution ahead of the Union Budget.

Falling for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 102.57 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 80,502.08. The barometer fell by 504 points or 0.62 per cent to hit an intra-day low of 80,100.65 but recovered most of the losses as Infosys and HDFC Bank advanced.

 

The broader Nifty of the NSE dipped 21.65 points or 0.09 per cent to 24,509.25. During the day, it dropped 168.6 points or 0.68 per cent to 24,362.30.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.27 per cent and smallcap index climbed 0.83 per cent.

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 06:34 AM IST
