Stock market today: IndiaMART, Punjab National Bank among 9 stocks in F&O ban list on Jan 24

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in nine stocks on Friday, January 24, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bandhan Bank, Can Fin Homes, Dixon Technologies, IndiaMART InterMESH, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, and Punjab National Bank are the nine stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list today, January 24.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On January 23, stock markets extended gains for the second consecutive day, helped by buying in IT, consumer durables and commodity stocks, amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share Sensex rose by 115.39 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 76,520.38. The barometer started on a negative note dropping by 202 points to a low of 76,202.12. The index pared losses later and climbed 338.55 points or 0.44 per cent to hit a high of 76,743.54.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 50 points or 0.22 per cent to end at 23,205.35.