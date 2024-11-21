Stock market today: Indraprastha Gas, Hindustan Copper among six stocks in F&O ban list on November 21

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in six stocks on Thursday, November 21, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, and Indraprastha Gas are the six stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 21.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

Also Read | Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommends these 3 stocks to buy tomorrow - November 21

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On November 19, benchmark Sensex rebounded 239 points while Nifty ended its seven-day losing streak following value-buying in banking, IT and auto shares amid mixed global trends.

Snapping its four days of decline, the 30-share Sensex climbed 239.37 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,578.38. The index opened with gains and spurted further 1,112.64 points or 1.43 per cent to hit the day's high of 78,451.65. However, fag-end decline in Reliance Industries restricted the market rally.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 shares to buy today

The NSE Nifty also bounced back after seven straight sessions of losses. The broader 50-issue barometer gained 64.70 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 23,518.50. The index jumped over 300 points to hit 23,780 level in the day.