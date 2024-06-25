F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has banned trading in eight stocks on Tuesday, June25, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Balrampur Chini Mills,Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals,GNFC,Granules India, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, and SAIL are the 8 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June25.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.

On June 24, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed higher as buying in power, auto, and industrial stocks helped the indices rebound from early lows amid a bearish trend in global equity markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 131.18 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 77,341.08. In early trade, the benchmark had declined 463.96 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 76,745.94.

Later, it bounced back 213.12 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 77,423.02 during the day.

The Nifty rose 36.75 points, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at 23,537.85.

In the broader market, the BSE mid-cap gauge climbed 0.37 per cent, and the small-cap index rose 0.27 per cent.

