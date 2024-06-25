Stock market today: Indus Towers, PNB, SAIL among eight stocks in F&O ban list on June 25
Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, and SAIL are the 8 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 25.
F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has banned trading in eight stocks on Tuesday, June25, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).
