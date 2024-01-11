F&O ban list: A total of thirteen stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, January 11, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Escorts, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium Company, Piramal Enterprises Limited, PVR INOX, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 13 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for January 11.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back from intra-day lows to settle higher on Wednesday, supported by a fag-end buying in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank.

After a muted opening, the BSE benchmark swung between gains and losses before settling 271.50 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 71,657.71. The index hit a low of 71,110.98 and a high of 71,733.84 during the session.

The Nifty advanced 73.85 points or 0.34 per cent to 21,618.70.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.35 per cent, and the midcap index advanced 0.23 per cent.

