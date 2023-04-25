Stock market today: IndusInd Bank shares jump after Q4 results. Buy, say experts

Why IndusInd Bank shares are rising?

On why IndusInd Bank shares are surging today, Shreyansh Shah, Research Analyst at Stoxbox said, "IndusInd Bank has delivered a decent performance in the fourth quarter, with good momentum seen across its businesses such as retail and corporate segments. The bank’s key metrics also showed an improving trend including NII, RoA and RoE along with better metrics on the asset quality side. We believe that the company would likely garner higher market share and manage risks through greater diversification going forward. We believe that a well-capitalized balance sheet, improvement in collection efficiencies across business segments (vehicle and MFI being the key), lower credit costs, conservative provisioning and strong focus on risk management framework would help the company to command a higher valuation multiple going forward."