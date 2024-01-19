Stock market today: Infosys shares have been in uptrend after the announcement of Q3 results 2024 on 11th January 2024. Extending its bull trend for yet another session during Friday morning deals, Infosys share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹1,665.50 per share on the NSE, which turned out its new 52-week high. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, Indian IT stocks are sitting on high cash reserves and the market is expecting a hike in IT budget allocation by the US government ahead of the US presidential elections. Hence, both DIIs and FIIs are expected to expected to look at IT stocks, especially the IT majors like Infosys. They advised Infosys shareholders to hold the stock as the stock may further rise to ₹1,800 apiece level in the short to medium term.

Triggers for Infosys share Speaking on the triggers that are fueling Infosys share price rally, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Even though Q3 results of Infosys wasn't very promising for the street enthusiasts, the IT company is sitting on high cash reserves. As the Indian IT companies gain a good amount of business from the US, investors are buying heavily in the IT major expecting a rise in the IT budget in the US ahead of the presidential elections. However, I am not expecting any re-rating in the near term as this rise is based on speculations only." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gorakshkar said that FIIs and DIIs are expected to prefer IT stocks including Infosys as these shares are available at discounted prices.

Infosys share price target Expecting the Infosys share price rally to further continue, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Infosys shares are on the cusp of a fresh breakout at around ₹1,664 per share level. On breaching this hurdle decisively, we can expect a fresh rally in Infosys shares. So, those who have this stock may further hold the scrip maintaining stop loss at ₹1,620 apiece level. On breaching the ₹1,664 per share hurdle, the scrip may touch the ₹1,700 per share target in the near term." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the suggestion to fresh investors regarding Infosys shares, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, "Fresh investors can either buy above ₹1,664 levels or on retracement from current levels. Buying around ₹1,645 to ₹1,650 apiece levels can be a good option for a fresh investor, in case there is profit-booking in the stock. But, they must maintain stop loss at ₹1,620 after taking a fresh position in the scrip."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

