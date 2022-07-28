INOX Leisure, PVR shares hit life-time high. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 11:41 AM IST
- INOX and PVR shares are rising as market is bullish on these stocks after SEBI's nod for merger, believe stock experts
Stock market today: Riding on the positive wave after SEBI's nod for PVR-INOX merger to create India's largest multiplex chain, PVR and INOPX shares today hit fresh high in early morning deals. PVR share price today opened upside and hit intraday high of ₹2,056 per share on NSE, beating its previous life-time high of ₹2,034.05 apiece levels. Similarly, INOX share price surged around 1.50 per cent and hit fresh life-time high of ₹573 apiece levels on NSE.