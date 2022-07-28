INOX Leisure, PVR shares hit life-time high. Do you own?

According to stock market experts, PVR and INOX shares are skyrocketing after the SEBI's nod for their merger paved way for creation of India's largest multiplex chain that will have a network of more than 1500 screens across India. The deal has been done in share swap mode where INOX will merge with PVR getting three PVR shares for 10 shares of INOX. Stock market experts said that one should buy PVR shares at current levels for near 25 to 30 per cent upside in next 6 months as unlock theme is also favouring movie and multiplex business. However, for small investors, they said that one can look at UFOP Moviez shares which is oscillating around ₹100 apiece levels and it is way below its 52-week high.