Investors lose ₹20 lakh crore within first 20 mins of trade as election race gets tighter than what exit polls predicted
A sharp selloff in the Indian stock market resulted in a significant loss for investors, reducing their wealth by approximately ₹20 lakh crore within the first 20 minutes of trading on Tuesday, June 4.
A sharp selloff in the Indian stock market resulted in a significant loss for investors, reducing their wealth by approximately ₹20 lakh crore within the first 20 minutes of trading on Tuesday, June 4. The overall market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE plummeted to nearly ₹406 lakh crore around 9:35 am on Tuesday against nearly ₹426 lakh crore at the previous session's close.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started