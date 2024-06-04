A sharp selloff in the Indian stock market resulted in a significant loss for investors, reducing their wealth by approximately ₹20 lakh crore within the first 20 minutes of trading on Tuesday, June 4. The overall market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE plummeted to nearly ₹406 lakh crore around 9:35 am on Tuesday against nearly ₹426 lakh crore at the previous session's close.

The Indian stock market witnessed an overall sharp selloff after early trends showed that the election result could be tighter than exit polls had predicted.

Benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 cracked almost 4 per cent each, while the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices suffered losses of up to 5 per cent in early trade on Tuesday.

Experts pointed out that the Indian stock market had already factored in a significant majority for the NDA, as exit polls had predicted. However, the early trends showed that the results may not align with market expectations. This seems to have spooked investors.

"This sharp fall in the Indian stock market is mainly due to the disappointing early trends in the Lok Sabha Election results. This trend is not in sync with the exit poll. This has put some panic in the market," said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

