IRCTC, IRFC, RVNL to Ircon: Why railway stocks are in bull trend today — explained2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Stock market today: Railway stocks are rising on Monday as Ministry of Railways plans to seek Cabinet approval for a ₹5.25 lakh crore investment program during fiscal years 2024-31 under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan
Stock market today: Railway stocks witnessed heavy buying interest dur4ing morning deals on Monday. Indian Railway Finance Corp or IRFC share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit a new high of ₹66.40 on NSE. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC share price also opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹704.25 apiece on NSE, logging around 2 per cent rise during morning deals.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started