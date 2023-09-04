Hello User
IRCTC, IRFC, RVNL to Ircon: Why railway stocks are in bull trend today — explained

2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:18 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Stock market today: Railway stocks are rising on Monday as Ministry of Railways plans to seek Cabinet approval for a 5.25 lakh crore investment program during fiscal years 2024-31 under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan

IRFC share price today climbed to a new peak of 66.40 on NSE, almost doubling shareholders' money in YTD.

Stock market today: Railway stocks witnessed heavy buying interest dur4ing morning deals on Monday. Indian Railway Finance Corp or IRFC share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit a new high of 66.40 on NSE. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC share price also opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of 704.25 apiece on NSE, logging around 2 per cent rise during morning deals.

Likewise, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd or RVNL share price today opened upside and went on to hit a new life-time high of 158 per share levels on NSE, logging an intraday gain of near 14.50 per cent.

Ircon International shares too witnessed heavy buying interest during morning deals and went on to hit new life-time high of 136.70 per share on NSE, clocking to the tune of 7 per cent appreciation during Monday session.

On why railway stocks are ascending today, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal said, “Railway stocks are rising after the new plan of the Ministry of Railways to seek Cabinet approval for a 5.25 lakh crore investment program during fiscal years 2024-31 to improve rail connectivity to mining areas, cement plants, and consumption points, based on the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan."

This is a positive development and it will have medium to long term impact on railway stocks like IRFC, RBNL, Railtel, IRCTC, etc. In fact, one company'[s benefit would trickle down to other company's financials," Motilal Oswal expert added.

IRCTC share price target

Speaking on IRCTC share price outlook, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, “IRCTC share price has given breakout at 675 apiece levels and the stock is looking positive on chart pattern. It may go up to 725 and 750 apiece levels respectively in short term."

IRFC share price target

On advice to IRFC shareholders, Chandan Taparia said, “One should hold the stock with stop loss at 61 apiece levels. It may go up to 72 apiece levels in short term."

RVNL share price target

For RVNL shareholders, Chanda Taparia advised to hold the stock for 160 per share target maintaining stop loss at 148.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 11:18 AM IST
