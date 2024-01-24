Stock market today: IRCTC, RBL Bank, Balrampur Chini Mills among 5 stocks under F&O ban list
Balrampur Chini Mills, IRCTC, National Aluminium Company, Oracle Financial Services Software and RBL Bank are the 5 stocks that are placed under the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for January 24.
F&O ban list: A total of five stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
