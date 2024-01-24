F&O ban list: A total of five stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Balrampur Chini Mills, IRCTC, National Aluminium Company, Oracle Financial Services Software and RBL Bank are the 5 stocks that are placed under the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for January 24.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, Indian stock market indices ended sharply lower on Tuesday dragged by heavy selling across the board amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After opening with gains of nearly 450 points, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 1,053.10 points, or 1.47%, to settle at 70,370.55. The index hit the lowest intraday level of 70,234.55. It also touched an intraday high of 72,039.20.

The NSE Nifty 50 also declined 333.00 points, or 1.54%, to close at 21,238.80.

