Stock market today: IREDA, Birlasoft among 5 stocks in F&O ban list on April 17

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Thursday, April 17, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as these exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in this stock crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On Wednesday, April 16, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the third straight day following buying in banking stocks and fresh foreign fund inflows, and as retail inflation's dip to near six-year lows raised hopes of further rate cuts.

Defying a weak global market trend, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 309.40 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at a two-week high of 77,044.29 in a volatile session. After a weak start, the index moved between gains and losses during the session. It hit a high of 77,110.23 and a low of 76,543.77, gyrating 566.46 points.

The NSE Nifty rallied 108.65 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 23,437.20.

