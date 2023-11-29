Stock market today: IREDA share price extends gain after dream debut. Buy, sell or hold?
IREDA share price today opened at ₹50 apiece on BSE and NSE and it went on to hit intraday high of ₹55 on NSE, logging near 75% rise against public issue's upper price band of ₹32 per share
Stock market today: Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Ltd listed on BSE and NSE at ₹50 per share levels, delivering over 56 epr cent listing gain to the lucky allottees against the IREDA IPO price of ₹30 to ₹32 per share. However, IREDA share price further extended its gains and went on to hit intraday high of ₹55.85 per share on NSE, logging around 75 per cent rise against the upper price band of the public issue.
