IRFC share price dips despite better-than-expected Q2 results 2024. Opportunity to buy?

  • Stock market today: IRFC share price today opened with a downside gap at 153 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday low of 148.61 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell

Asit Manohar
Updated5 Nov 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

IRFC share price: After the announcement of Q2 results 2024 on Monday, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) share price witnessed selling pressure in early morning deals on Tuesday. IRFC share price today opened with a downside gap at 153 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday low of 148.61 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell.

According to stock market experts, IRFC's Q2 results 2024 were better than the market's expectations. The company's topline registered growth, while the NII and net profit also logged upside growth during the recently ended September 2024 quarter. They advised medium to long-term investors to take advantage of the recent sell-off and buy IRFC shares at the current market price.

IRFC Q2 results 2024 review

Decoding the Q2 results 2024 of IRFC, Seema Srivastava, Senior Equity Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “IRFC share price has fallen despite delivering quarterly numbers, which are better than the market estimates. In Q2FY25 results, IRFC reported growth in topline, whereas the company's NII and net profit also went up. The company management also delivered strong guidance, which augurs well for the company in the long-term.”

(Please refresh for more updates)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIRFC share price dips despite better-than-expected Q2 results 2024. Opportunity to buy?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

150.10
10:38 AM | 5 NOV 2024
3.15 (2.14%)

Bharat Electronics share price

280.25
10:38 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-3.8 (-1.34%)

Tata Motors share price

836.10
10:38 AM | 5 NOV 2024
12 (1.46%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

138.45
10:38 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-0.45 (-0.32%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,338.25
10:32 AM | 5 NOV 2024
18.6 (1.41%)
More from 52 Week High

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,559.25
10:32 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-71.45 (-4.38%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

608.50
10:32 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-26.6 (-4.19%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,181.30
10:31 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-178.8 (-4.1%)

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility share price

1,318.00
10:32 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-55.9 (-4.07%)
More from Top Losers

Gland Pharma share price

1,763.10
10:32 AM | 5 NOV 2024
153.25 (9.52%)

Archean Chemical Industries share price

686.40
10:33 AM | 5 NOV 2024
32.85 (5.03%)

Chemplast Sanmar share price

496.05
10:31 AM | 5 NOV 2024
21.35 (4.5%)

Supreme Industries share price

4,401.30
10:33 AM | 5 NOV 2024
185.75 (4.41%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.