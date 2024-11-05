IRFC share price: After the announcement of Q2 results 2024 on Monday, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) share price witnessed selling pressure in early morning deals on Tuesday. IRFC share price today opened with a downside gap at ₹153 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday low of ₹148.61 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, IRFC's Q2 results 2024 were better than the market's expectations. The company's topline registered growth, while the NII and net profit also logged upside growth during the recently ended September 2024 quarter. They advised medium to long-term investors to take advantage of the recent sell-off and buy IRFC shares at the current market price.

IRFC Q2 results 2024 review Decoding the Q2 results 2024 of IRFC, Seema Srivastava, Senior Equity Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “IRFC share price has fallen despite delivering quarterly numbers, which are better than the market estimates. In Q2FY25 results, IRFC reported growth in topline, whereas the company's NII and net profit also went up. The company management also delivered strong guidance, which augurs well for the company in the long-term." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

