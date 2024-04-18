Stock market today: Just Dial share price jumps 14%, hits 52-week high after Q4 results 2024. More steam left?
Stock market today: Just Dial share price today opened upside and went on to touch a new 52-week high of ₹1,010 per share on NSE
Stock market today: After the announcement of strong Q4 results 2024 on Wednesday, Just Dial shares witnessed strong buying interest on Thursday. Just Dial share price today opened upside at ₹950.05 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹1,019.90 per share within a few hours of the stock market's opening bell. While climbing to its intraday high, Just Dial shares went on to register an intraday gain of over 14 percent against its Tuesday close of ₹891.10 per share. Just Dial shares' intraday high of ₹1,019.90 apiece turned out its new 52-week high as well.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started