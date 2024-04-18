Stock market today: After the announcement of strong Q4 results 2024 on Wednesday, Just Dial shares witnessed strong buying interest on Thursday. Just Dial share price today opened upside at ₹950.05 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹1,019.90 per share within a few hours of the stock market's opening bell. While climbing to its intraday high, Just Dial shares went on to register an intraday gain of over 14 percent against its Tuesday close of ₹891.10 per share. Just Dial shares' intraday high of ₹1,019.90 apiece turned out its new 52-week high as well.

Just Dial declared its Q4 results 2024 on Wednesday. In Q4FY24, the company's revenue grew 16.20 percent YoY to ₹270.30 crore against ₹232.50 crore revenue reported in Q4FY23. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's revenue grew by 2 percent against Q3FY24 revenue of ₹265 crore. So, Just Dial reported a rise in revenue both yearly and sequentially.

In the recently ended March 2024 quarter, the company's EBITDA stood at ₹70.60 crore, up more than 110 percent YoY. The company's EBITDA margins grew 11.76 percent YoY and 3.34 percent QoQ. This could become possible by topline growth and cost efficiencies, both on employee costs and other expenses.

Other Income (primarily MTM gains on treasury portfolio and interest income on tax-free bonds) of the company stood at ₹91.3 crore (up 23.1 percent YoY), up 21. percent QoQ. This rise in income of Just Dial could become possible by a slight decline in bond yields during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24.

In the recently ended quarter, Just Dial's PBT (Profit Before Taxes) stood at ₹147.3 crore, up 53.5 percent YoY and Net Profit stood at ₹115.6 crores, up

37.9 percent YoY. Just Dial's collection in Q4FY24 stood at ₹305.3 crore, up 13.8 percent YoY. Consequently, Deferred Revenue stood at ₹507.7 crore, up 15.9 percent YoY.

Just Dial's business highlights in Q4FY24

The company's total traffic (Unique Visitors) for the quarter stood at 171.1 million, up 7.4 percent YoY and 3.1 percent QoQ. 84.6 percent of traffic originated on Mobile platforms, 12.2 percent on Desktop/ PC, and 3.2 percent on our Voice platform.

Total Active Listings stood at 43.6 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 19.3 percent YoY and 4.7 percent QoQ. 1,942,275 listings were added (net) to the database during the quarter. Out of total listings, 28.5 million listings were geocoded as of March 31, 2024, up 27.6 percent YoY. Total Images in listings stood at 188.5 million, up 35.4 percent YoY and 7.3 percent QoQ. Active Paid Campaigns at the end of the quarter stood at 583,690 up 8.4 percent YoY and 3.0 percent QoQ. Focus continues signing up a majority of customers on monthly payment plans.

Just Dial share price target

Expecting more upside in Just Dial shares, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi said, "Just Dial share price today gave a fresh breakout at ₹950 per share level and the counter is looking strong on chart pattern. Those who have Just Dial shares in stock portfolio, are advised to upgrade trailing stop loss at ₹940 apiece for immediate targets of ₹1,060 and ₹1,120 per share."

On the suggestion to fresh investors regarding Just Dial shares, the Anand Rathi expert said, "Fresh investors can buy Just Dial shares at current levels maintaining a 'buy-on-dips' strategy till the stock is trading above ₹940 levels. One can hold the counter maintaining a stop loss at ₹940 for the avove-mentioned ₹1,060 and ₹1,120 per share targets for the short term.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

