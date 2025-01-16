F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in nine stocks on Thursday, January16, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aarti Industries,Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Angel One, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, Kalyan Jewellers India, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank are the nine stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list today, January 16.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On January 15, benchmark indices Sensex and ticked higher for the second straight session, buoyed by buying in bellwether stock Reliance Industries, Zomato and Kotak Bank amid a largely firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index climbed 224.45 points or 0.29 per cent to close at 76,724.08. During the day, it jumped 491.42 points or 0.64 per cent to 76,991.05.

As many as 2,150 stocks advanced while 1,806 declined and 108 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The NSE Nifty advanced 37.15 points or 0.16 per cent to 23,213.20.

From the Sensex pack, Zomato jumped over 4 per cent. The other big gainers were NTPC, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports.