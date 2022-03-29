Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty reversed early losses to close higher by 0.4% on Monday helped by buying in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel amid gains in global equities. The BSE Sensex staged a recovery in afternoon trade and climbed 231 points to settle at 57,593. The NSE Nifty closed at 17,222 on Monday.

Asian markets are mixed on Tuesday whereas SGX Nifty indicates a flat-to-positive start for the Indian stock market today. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

“Domestic market has entered into a consolidation phase with key benchmark Nifty stuck within 17,000-17300 range. Despite several challenges like escalating inflation concerns, elevated commodity prices including crude oil, continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict and heavy FII selling, markets have remained resilient for now," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

A move beyond this range on either direction could set the market course for the near term. While the heavyweights are mostly sideways, there has been some momentum in the broader market. Removal of Covid restrictions as well start of full schedule of flights is fueling demand for travel, tourism and Hospitality sector stocks, added Khemka.

“After a decisive upside breakout of important cluster resistance around 16800-17000 levels recently, the market showing inability of witness sharp follow-through action subsequently indicate a lack of strength of the bulls. On the other way, a continuation of range movement and repeated testing of important support of 17000 levels may not be a good sign for the market to sustain the highs," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

“The short term trend of Nifty continues to be a range bound. Emergence of buying interest from near the support of 17K mark could be a cheering factor for bulls to make a comeback. But, the sustainable upmove could only occur above 17500 levels, which could then open upside targets of around 17600-17800 levels for the near term," added Shetti.

