Stock market today: Key factors and Sensex, Nifty levels to watch on Wednesday

"Buying interest was visible at lower levels for second consecutive day on Tuesday, with Nifty trying to breakout from its range on higher side. Fall in volatility to 21 levels is also supporting the markets. Beaten down sectors like cement and realty are witnessing fresh buying on account of attractive valuation and hope of price hike to pass on higher input cost. Also buying interest is seen in Pharma, Consumer durables and Financial Services. However, traders need to remain cautious ahead of F&O monthly expiry," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.

