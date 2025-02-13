Stock market today: Over 30 stocks, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Muthoot Finance, and SBI Cards & Payment Services, hit their 52-week highs within the first hour of trading on Thursday, February 13, as the Indian stock market staged a relief rally after six consecutive days of losses. By 10:15 AM, as many as 36 stocks had hit 52-week highs on the BSE.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's share price opened at ₹1969.90, against its previous close of ₹1,943.30, and climbed 2.3 per cent to its 52-week high of ₹1987.55.

The SBI Cards share price jumped almost 6 per cent to hit its 52-week high of ₹861.95. The stock opened at ₹822.05, compared to its previous close of ₹816.75.

Muthoot Finance share price opened the day at ₹2,260 against the previous close of ₹2,181.10 and jumped 7 per cent to its 52-week high, also an all-time high, of ₹2,335.

Indian stock market rebounds Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—traded in the green in the morning session on Thursday, snapping their losing streak of the last six consecutive sessions.

The Sensex rose nearly 500 points, or 0.62 per cent, while the Nifty 50 climbed 147 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 23,193. The gains were not limited to large-caps only as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped up to a per cent.

Around 10:25 AM, the Sensex was 401 points, or 0.53 per cent, up at 76,572, and the Nifty 50 was 132 points, or 0.57 per cent, up at 23,177.

Experts expected the market to rebound as key indices were in the oversold territory after six days of losses.

According to Rohit Srivastava, the founder and market strategist at Indiacharts.com, short- and medium-term indicators suggest that a seasonal bottom may be formed near 23,700, and the Nifty 50 should head back to 24,500 at least.

"I think we can get back to 25,000 if we have to in four to six weeks. It is too early to say whether we can get past that level, but the recent actions by RBI and the central government in expanding liquidity through monetary and fiscal measures have the firepower to allow for higher levels. So we should be prepared and open to the idea," said Srivastava.

