F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Monday, January 13, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F&O ban list today Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on January 13.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On January 10, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recorded losses for the third consecutive session, in lockstep with a weak trend in global equities. Concerns over economic growth and quarterly earnings sapped risk appetite. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,378.91. During the day, the benchmark gyrated 820.15 points between the intraday high of 77,919.70 and a low of 77,099.55.

As many as 3,167 stocks declined, 827 advanced and 84 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The NSE Nifty dropped 86.5 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 23,440.50. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Adani Ports and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major laggards.