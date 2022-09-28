LIC raises stake in this Maharatna stock. Do you own?1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 10:15 AM IST
The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has raised its stake in state-owned oil manufacturer company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The state-owned insurer has bought 4,36,07,895 BPCL shares, which is 2.01 per cent of total paid up capital of the oil PSU. Prior to buying 2.01 per cent stake in BPCL, LIC was holding 15,25,08,269 BPCL shares or 7.03 per cent stake in this Maharatna company. So, LIC has raised its stake in BPCL from 7.03 per cent to 9.04 per cent after buying an additional 4,36,07,895 BPCL stocks.