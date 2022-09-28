OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  LIC raises stake in this Maharatna stock. Do you own?
Listen to this article

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has raised its stake in state-owned oil manufacturer company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The state-owned insurer has bought 4,36,07,895 BPCL shares, which is 2.01 per cent of total paid up capital of the oil PSU. Prior to buying 2.01 per cent stake in BPCL, LIC was holding 15,25,08,269 BPCL shares or 7.03 per cent stake in this Maharatna company. So, LIC has raised its stake in BPCL from 7.03 per cent to 9.04 per cent after buying an additional 4,36,07,895 BPCL stocks.

As per the latest stock market exchange filing by BPCL and LIC, the state-owned insurer has raised in the PSU oil manufacturer company. Both LIC and BPCL informed Indian exchanges on 27th September 2022 that LIC has bought additional shares of BPCL and now LIC's shareholding in BPCL has surged from 7.03 per cent to 9.04 per cent.

LIC informed about the development in its exchange filing citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that Corporation's shareholding in "Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited." has Increased from 5,25,08,269 to 19,61,16,164 Equity Shares Increasing its shareholding from 7.030% to 9.041% of the paid-up capital of the said Company."

 

However, this LIC-BPCL deal has failed to change the fate of both shares as both scrips are trading in red territory in stock market today. BPCL share price today opened downside and went on to hit intraday low of 307.10 on NSE, logging more than 1 per cent dip in the state-owned oil making company's stock. Likewise, LIC share price today had a gap down opening and it further dipped to an intraday low of 624.10 apiece on NSE, descending to the tune of 0.75 per cent on Wednesday session.

MINT PREMIUM See All

LIC shares hit a new low

After listing at discount in may 2022, LIC share price has been nosediving on a continuous basis. LIC shares today made a new low of 624.10 on NSE in the intraday session within few minutes of opening bell.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout