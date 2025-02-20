Stock market today: Despite volatility in the Indian stock market during the early morning session on Thursday, Linde India's share price showed resilience. Linde India shares opened with an upside gap at ₹5,889 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹6,500 within an hour of the market opening. While climbing to this intraday high, the multibagger stock, which has delivered over 700 per cent return in the last five years, registered around 9 per cent rise during Thursday morning deals.

Linde India share price target Expecting more upside in Linde India shares, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, “Linde India share price has bottomed out at around ₹5,350 to ₹5,400 apiece and the multibagger stock is bouncing back with higher trade volume, which is a good sign for fresh buyers and existing shareholders.”

“Linde India share price has given bounce back breakout at ₹6,333 mark and Linde India share price may touch ₹7,160 per share mark in the near term,” said Lakshmishree Investment and Securities expert. He assigned a ‘buy-on-dips’ tag to Linde India shares, advising fresh investors and existing shareholders of Linde India to maintain a stop loss at ₹5,900 per share level.

Linde India share price history Linde India shares are one of those rare stocks that have delivered returns to its investors in YTD time. In 2025, Linde India's share price rose around 5 per cent despite the stock market crash in this period. In one month, this scrip delivered over 7 per cent return despite remaining in the base building mode for the last six months. In the last six months, Linde India's share price has lost around 15 per cent.

In one year, Linde India share price has ascended over 12 per cent, whereas in the last five years, this stock has delivered multibagger returns to its positional shareholders. In five years, Linde India share price has risen from around ₹780 to ₹6,500 apiece on the NSE, recording over 700 per cent rise.