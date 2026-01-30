Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex down over 600 points, Nifty 50 below 25,300 ;MCX gold, silver prices falls

Stock Market Today LIVE: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex began the day in the red on Friday, primarily driven by losses in metal stocks, as a depreciating rupee, ongoing foreign selling, and rising oil prices made investors wary ahead of the federal budget announcement.

Sensex tumbled 619.06 points to 81,947.31 in opening trade; Nifty 50 dropped 171.35 points to 25,247.55.

Investors are now looking forward to the budget scheduled for Sunday. The markets will function in a special trading session.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market closed higher, marking its third consecutive day of gains, as the benchmark Nifty 50 surpassed the 25,400 level.

The Sensex increased by 221.69 points, or 0.27%, finishing at 82,566.37, while the Nifty 50 rose by 76.15 points, or 0.30%, to finish at 25,418.90.

Globally, Asian markets experienced gains on Friday following US President Donald Trump's announcement that he would reveal his choice for the next Federal Reserve chair today.

Among stocks to watch today, shares of Meesho, NTPC, Nestle, Bajaj Auto, Tata Investment, and Power Grid will be in focus.

