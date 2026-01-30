Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex down over 600 points, Nifty 50 below 25,300 ;MCX gold, silver prices falls

Stock Market Today LIVE: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex began the day in the red on Friday, primarily driven by losses in metal stocks, as a depreciating rupee, ongoing foreign selling, and rising oil prices made investors wary ahead of the federal budget announcement.
Sensex tumbled 619.06 points to 81,947.31 in opening trade; Nifty 50 dropped 171.35 points to 25,247.55.
Investors are now looking forward to the budget scheduled for Sunday. The markets will function in a special trading session.
On Thursday, the Indian stock market closed higher, marking its third consecutive day of gains, as the benchmark Nifty 50 surpassed the 25,400 level.
The Sensex increased by 221.69 points, or 0.27%, finishing at 82,566.37, while the Nifty 50 rose by 76.15 points, or 0.30%, to finish at 25,418.90.
Globally, Asian markets experienced gains on Friday following US President Donald Trump's announcement that he would reveal his choice for the next Federal Reserve chair today.
Among stocks to watch today, shares of Meesho, NTPC, Nestle, Bajaj Auto, Tata Investment, and Power Grid will be in focus.
Stock Market Today LIVE: According to Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, the 25,180 region that we had earmarked as the downside marker, allowed bulls to regroup yesterday, prompting a steep rise and push past 25,400.
Ideally, this sets the path clear for 25,580-800. However, the consolidation seen yesterday after rising past 25400 lends some caution. While a collapse may not unfold, inability to float above 25,390-360 region, will considerably weaken the upside momentum, atleast for today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: According to Vijayakumar, as we near the Budget Day there are headwinds and tailwinds for the market. Geopolitical issues continue to plague global trade with continuous threats of tariff weaponisation by Trump.
The spike in Brent crude to near $ 70 is a headwind for Indian macros in general and industries that use oil as inputs, in particular. However, these headwinds are likely to be countered by the positive message from the Economic Survey that projects GDP growth of 6.8 to 7.2% growth in FY 27.
Another significant trend is India’s success in diversification of its export market away from the US to other markets. From early 2027 onwards this trend will gain momentum with the India- EU trade deal getting implemented. Overall, at this juncture, tailwinds are stronger than headwinds and this is positive for markets in the medium to long-term, believes Vijayakumar.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex opened in red ahead of Budget Day. All major indices opened in the red.
Stock Market Today LIVE: MCX gold prices started off on Friday at ₹1,80,499 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 1.88% from the previous closing price of ₹1,83,962. Currently, the MCX gold price is down by ₹5,518, or 3.00%, trading at ₹1,78,444 per 10 grams.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Rupee opens at 91.91/$ vs Thursday’s close of 91.96/$
Stock Market Today LIVE: According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, Nifty 50 has posted sizeable gains in the last 3 sessions despite the FII-selling-scare. But the good news was that in yesterday's trade, even the FIIs posted a decent buy figure.
Technically, Nifty 50's next hurdle is seen at 25,489 mark. Major hurdle at psychological 26,000 mark. Key make-or-break support at 24,919 mark.
After FOMC, the big fish in the tank is the Union Budget outcome, releasing on Sunday, 1st February 2026. Expect a volatile session before we enter into the Budget reading.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Apple reported that it achieved record earnings in the December quarter, driven by a significant increase in iPhone sales in greater China. The iPhone manufacturer announced quarterly revenue of $143.8 billion, reflecting a 16% increase from the previous year, exceeding analysts' average projection of $138.48 billion, while its net income reached $42.1 billion and gross margin stood at 48.2%.
Apple anticipates that its revenue for the fiscal second quarter ending in March 2026 will rise by 13% to 16%, surpassing the 10% growth that analysts had predicted, according to LSEG. The company also projected a gross margin of 48% to 49% for the second quarter.
Stock Market Today LIVE: President Donald Trump and Senate Democrats have come to a preliminary agreement to prevent a significant shutdown of the US government as the White House persists in talks with Democrats regarding the implementation of new restrictions on immigration raids that have stirred national controversy, according to Bloomberg.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The US stock market mostly declined on Thursday, dragged down by losses in technology shares.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 55.96 points, or 0.11%, reaching 49,071.56, whereas the S&P 500 dropped by 9.02 points, or 0.13%, to 6,969.01. The Nasdaq Composite finished 172.33 points, or 0.72%, lower at 23,685.12.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian markets saw gains on Friday following US President Donald Trump's announcement that he would reveal his selection for the next Federal Reserve chair today.
Japan's Nikkei 225 increased by 0.25%, and the Topix climbed 0.58%. South Korea's Kospi surged by 1.23%, while the Kosdaq rose by 0.99%. Futures for the Hong Kong Hang Seng index suggested a lower opening.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The trends on Gift Nifty also suggest a sluggish start for the Indian benchmark index, with Gift Nifty trading around the 25,435 level, reflecting a discount of nearly 101 points compared to the previous close of Nifty futures.
