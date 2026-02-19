Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals a firm start for Nifty 50, Sensex; Cochin Shipyard, Dr Reddy’s in focus

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to see a firm start on Thursday, 19 February, following a rally in global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

Globally, Asian markets traded higher, with South Korea’s Kospi index hitting a fresh record high. On Wall Street overnight, all three major indices of the US stock market ended higher, lifted by gains in technology stocks.

Stocks to Watch Today

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Cochin Shipyard, TVS Motor Company, Jindal Saw, Zydus Lifesciences, NCC, Pace Digitek, and other stocks will be in focus today, on 19 February.

Stay tuned to our Stock Market Today Live Blog for the latest updates.