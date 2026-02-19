Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals a firm start for Nifty 50, Sensex; Cochin Shipyard, Dr Reddy’s in focus

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to see a firm start on Thursday, 19 February, following a rally in global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
Globally, Asian markets traded higher, with South Korea’s Kospi index hitting a fresh record high. On Wall Street overnight, all three major indices of the US stock market ended higher, lifted by gains in technology stocks.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Cochin Shipyard, TVS Motor Company, Jindal Saw, Zydus Lifesciences, NCC, Pace Digitek, and other stocks will be in focus today, on 19 February.
Stay tuned to our Stock Market Today Live Blog for the latest updates.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian markets traded higher on Thursday, following overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.52%, while the Topix rose 0.39%. South Korea’s Kospi index jumped 2.76% to a fresh record high and Kosdaq advanced 0.59%. Hong Kong and mainland China markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Stock Market Today LIVE: On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended higher in a choppy session, extending gains for the third consecutive session staging a gradual recovery, led by decent buying across most sectors.
The Sensex rallied 283.29 points, or 0.34%, to close at 83,734.25, while the Nifty 50 settled 93.95 points, or 0.37%, higher at 25,819.35.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,858 level, a premium of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to see a firm start on Thursday, 19 February, following a rally in global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.