Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals a firm start for Nifty 50, Sensex; Cochin Shipyard, Dr Reddy’s in focus

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to see a firm start on Thursday, 19 February, following a rally in global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
Globally, Asian markets traded higher, with South Korea’s Kospi index hitting a fresh record high. On Wall Street overnight, all three major indices of the US stock market ended higher, lifted by gains in technology stocks.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Cochin Shipyard, TVS Motor Company, Jindal Saw, Zydus Lifesciences, NCC, Pace Digitek, and other stocks will be in focus today, on 19 February.
Stay tuned to our Stock Market Today Live Blog for the latest updates.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty 50 remains firmly positioned above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs, preserving a constructive short-term trend structure. Immediate support is placed around 25,700, which marks a prior resistance zone now acting as support. On the upside, the 25,900 – 26,000 band stands as a key near-term hurdle, representing a psychological barrier along with visible overhead supply and call-writing activity; a decisive close above this region is required to trigger further acceleration, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
If momentum sustains, the next upside extension could unfold toward 26,300. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with RSI near 54 reflecting a neutral-to-bullish tone and steady improvement, while MACD continues in positive territory. Overall, the structure favors gradual upside continuation, though the broader tone remains mildly positive within a consolidation framework, he added.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gold prices fell after a more than 2% gain in the previous session, as the US dollar firmed ahead of a key inflation report due later this week. Spot gold prices dipped 0.4% to $4,961.57 per ounce, after gaining 2.1% in the previous session. US gold futures for April delivery were down 0.6% at $4,981. Spot silver price eased 0.5% to $76.83 per ounce after dropping more than 5% on Wednesday.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The US Federal Reserve policymakers made a near-unanimous decision to keep interest rates unchanged at their meeting in January, with policymakers striking a cautiously hawkish tone even as they signaled flexibility on future moves, the minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting showed.
While the decision to hold rates steady was widely expected, the minutes showed that officials remain divided on the path ahead, with some open to further easing if inflation cools as anticipated, and others prepared to tighten policy should price pressures persist.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nvidia stock price rallied 1.6%, Meta shares added 0.6%, AMC share price fell 1.43%, Amazon shares gained 1.81% and Microsoft rose 0.7%. Tesla stock price rose 0.14%. Sandisk, Western Digital and Seagate Technology Holdings climbed between 1.7% and 4.4% each.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US stock market ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in technology stocks following recent jitters about artificial intelligence. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.26% to 49,662.66, while the S&P 500 rose 0.56% to end the session at 6,881.31. The Nasdaq closed 0.78% higher at 22,753.64.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian markets traded higher on Thursday, following overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.52%, while the Topix rose 0.39%. South Korea’s Kospi index jumped 2.76% to a fresh record high and Kosdaq advanced 0.59%. Hong Kong and mainland China markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Stock Market Today LIVE: On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended higher in a choppy session, extending gains for the third consecutive session staging a gradual recovery, led by decent buying across most sectors.
The Sensex rallied 283.29 points, or 0.34%, to close at 83,734.25, while the Nifty 50 settled 93.95 points, or 0.37%, higher at 25,819.35.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,858 level, a premium of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to see a firm start on Thursday, 19 February, following a rally in global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.