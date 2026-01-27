Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty 50 holds above 25,000; Axis Bank, Adani Group stocks gain

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Tuesday, following gains in global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 today.
Gift Nifty was trading around 25,190 level, a premium of nearly 110 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher overnight ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Market participants will focus on the key triggers, including the India-US trade deal, Q3 results, geopolitical developments, flow of foreign funds, rupee trajectory, Donald Trump tariff policies, and gold and silver prices.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian auto stocks Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and Maruti Suzuki were down over 4% on Tuesday's trading session amid expectations of India-EU trade deal.
India plans to lower tariffs on cars imported from the European Union from 110% to 40%, as per a Reuters report published on Sunday, January 25, which is likely to bring Indian auto stocks into the limelight tomorrow.
According to experts, this represents the most significant opening of India's vast market as both sides move towards a possible free trade agreement that could be revealed as early as Tuesday.
Stock Market Today LIVE: MCX gold price opened higher on Tuesday, following gains in international bullion prices. MCX gold rate today opened 1.68% higher at ₹1,58,674 per 10 grams level as against its previous close of ₹1,56,037 level. The yellow metal price was trading higher by ₹2,472, or 1.58%, at ₹1,58,509 per 10 grams. MCX gold price touched a high of ₹1,59,820 level.
MCX silver price opened 1.53% higher at ₹3,39,824 per kg as against its previous close of ₹3,34,699 level. MCX silver rate was trading higher by ₹20,081, or 6%, at ₹3,54,780 per kg level.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian stock market opened flat on Tuesday. The Sensex opened 100.91 points, or 0.12%, lower at 81,436.79, while the Nifty 50 opened at 25,063.35, up 14.70 points, or 0.06%. Bank Nifty opened 107.05 points, or 0.18%, lower at 58,366.05.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Rupee opens at 91.76/$ Vs Friday’s close of 91.94/$
Stock Market Today LIVE: The US dollar reached its lowest point in four months and has dropped over 1% so far this year. Currently, the dollar index stands at 97.05 after hitting a four-month low of 96.808 on Monday. The euro remained stable at $1.1878, while Sterling was last valued at $1.3678.
Stock Market Today LIVE: India and the European Union have finalized discussions regarding a free trade agreement (FTA), with a formal announcement anticipated today. The agreement is designed to enhance economic integration between India and the EU, increasing trade and investment exchanges.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The US stock market concluded higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq increasing for the fourth straight session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 313.69 points, or 0.64%, closing at 49,412.40, while the S&P 500 added 34.62 points, or 0.50%, reaching 6,950.23. The Nasdaq Composite finished up 100.11 points, or 0.43%, at 23,601.36.
Nvidia's stock price decreased by 0.64%, while Apple's stock rose by 2.97%. Microsoft shares increased by 0.93%, AMD's share price fell by 3.22%, and Tesla's stock dropped by 3.09%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian markets traded mixed following US President Donald Trump's announcement to raise tariffs on South Korea. Japan's Nikkei 225 decreased by 0.24%, and the Topix fell by 0.31%. South Korea's Kospi saw a decline of 0.36%, while the Kosdaq experienced an increase of 1.41%. Futures for the Hong Kong Hang Seng index suggested a positive start.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Stocks to watch
Gravita: Ventures into lithium-ion battery recycling at its current facility in Mundra with an investment of ₹14 crore.
Jayaswal Neco: Signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maharashtra Government to establish a 2 million tonnes per annum steel plant, with an investment of ₹12,262 crore.
Pine Labs: Collaborates with UAE’s Wio Bank to enhance merchant acquiring infrastructure.
DCB Bank: Net Interest Income increased by 14.9%, with Net Non-Performing Assets at 1.10% compared to 1.21% quarter-on-quarter.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are expected to open on a positive note on Tuesday, buoyed by the anticipated India-European Union trade agreement and optimism that the U.S. might remove tariffs related to India's purchases of Russian oil.
As of 7:53 IST, Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,197, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could begin above Friday's closing figure of 25,048.65. The index experienced its largest weekly decline in four months last week.
The Indian stock markets were closed on Monday.
