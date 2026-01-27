Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty 50 holds above 25,000; Axis Bank, Adani Group stocks gain

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Tuesday, following gains in global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 today.

Gift Nifty was trading around 25,190 level, a premium of nearly 110 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher overnight ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Market participants will focus on the key triggers, including the India-US trade deal, Q3 results, geopolitical developments, flow of foreign funds, rupee trajectory, Donald Trump tariff policies, and gold and silver prices.

Stay tuned to our Stock Market Today Live Blog for the latest updates.