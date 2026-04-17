Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade flat amid volatility; Wipro, HDFC Life fall over 3%

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market traded higher after opening with minor losses on Friday, following mixed cues from global markets, amid optimism that the US-Iran war could come to an end soon.

The Sensex opened 12.55 points, or 0.02%, lower at 77,976.13, while the Nifty 50 opened at 24,165.90, down by 30.85 points, or 0.13%.

Broader markets outperformed the frontliners, as the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices were trading over half a percent higher each.

Among sectors, gains were seen in Nifty FMCG, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty Media gained, while Nifty Metals and Nifty Pharma declined.

Globally, Asian markets fell, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with Nasdaq rising for the 12th consecutive session, its longest winning streak since July 2009.

Meanwhile, a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect on Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the next meeting between the United States and Iran may take place over the weekend. Trump said Iran had offered not to possess nuclear weapons for more than 20 years.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices were largely steady, but on track for a fourth straight weekly gain, as hopes for a US-Iran peace deal eased fears of higher inflation and elevated interest rates.

Spot gold price was flat at 4,789.67 per ounce, but up 0.9% for the week. US gold futures for June were steady at $4,809.30. Spot silver price eased 0.2% to $78.26 per ounce. However, silver prices headed for a fourth straight weekly gain.

MCX gold rate for June futures contracts were trading 0.01% higher at ₹1,53,168 per 10 grams. MCX silver prices for May futures contracts were up by ₹1,672, or 0.67%, at ₹2,50,300 per kg.

Stay tuned to this section for the live updates on the Indian stock market today.