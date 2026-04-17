Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade flat amid volatility; Wipro, HDFC Life fall over 3%

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market traded higher after opening with minor losses on Friday, following mixed cues from global markets, amid optimism that the US-Iran war could come to an end soon.
The Sensex opened 12.55 points, or 0.02%, lower at 77,976.13, while the Nifty 50 opened at 24,165.90, down by 30.85 points, or 0.13%.
Broader markets outperformed the frontliners, as the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices were trading over half a percent higher each.
Among sectors, gains were seen in Nifty FMCG, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty Media gained, while Nifty Metals and Nifty Pharma declined.
Globally, Asian markets fell, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with Nasdaq rising for the 12th consecutive session, its longest winning streak since July 2009.
Meanwhile, a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect on Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the next meeting between the United States and Iran may take place over the weekend. Trump said Iran had offered not to possess nuclear weapons for more than 20 years.
Gold prices were largely steady, but on track for a fourth straight weekly gain, as hopes for a US-Iran peace deal eased fears of higher inflation and elevated interest rates.
Spot gold price was flat at 4,789.67 per ounce, but up 0.9% for the week. US gold futures for June were steady at $4,809.30. Spot silver price eased 0.2% to $78.26 per ounce. However, silver prices headed for a fourth straight weekly gain.
MCX gold rate for June futures contracts were trading 0.01% higher at ₹1,53,168 per 10 grams. MCX silver prices for May futures contracts were up by ₹1,672, or 0.67%, at ₹2,50,300 per kg.
Stay tuned to this section for the live updates on the Indian stock market today.
Gold and silver prices in India traded higher on Friday. MCX gold rate for June futures contracts were trading 0.01% higher at ₹1,53,168 per 10 grams. MCX silver prices for May futures contracts were up by ₹1,672, or 0.67%, at ₹2,50,300 per kg.
Adani Ports & SEZ, ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, NTPC and PowerGrid Corporation of India were the top gainers on Sensex.
Wipro share price fell over 3% after the IT giant reported its Q4 results. Wipro’s IT services revenue in Q4FY26 rose 2.73% QoQ to ₹24,017 crore, while dollar revenue grew 0.6% QoQ to $2,651 million. EBIT increased 1% to ₹4,155 crore, while EBIT margin dropped to 17.3% from 17.6%, QoQ.
Among sectors, gains were seen in Nifty FMCG, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty Media gained, while Nifty Metals and Nifty Pharma declined.
Broader markets outperformed the frontliners, as the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices were trading over half a percent higher each.
The Indian stock market opened flat with a negative bias on Friday amid mixed global market cues. The Sensex opened 12.55 points, or 0.02%, lower at 77,976.13, while the Nifty 50 opened at 24,165.90, down by 30.85 points, or 0.13%.
The Indian rupee opened 25 paise higher at 92.95 per US dollar as against its Thursday’s close of 93.20.
Gold prices were largely steady, but on track for a fourth straight weekly gain, as hopes for a US-Iran peace deal eased fears of higher inflation and elevated interest rates. Spot gold price was flat at 4,789.67 per ounce, but up 0.9% for the week. US gold futures for June were steady at $4,809.30.
Spot silver price eased 0.2% to $78.26 per ounce. However, silver prices headed for a fourth straight weekly gain.
Stocks to watch today include Wipro, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Jio Financial Services, Angel One, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Rail Vikas Nigam, VST Industries, Axis Bank, CESC, Kalyani Steels, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect on Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the next meeting between the United States and Iran may take place over the weekend. Trump said Iran had offered not to possess nuclear weapons for more than 20 years.
US stock market ended higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 touching intraday record highs, on optimism that the US-Iran war could end soon.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 115.00 points, or 0.24%, to 48,578.72, while the S&P 500 rose 18.33 points, or 0.26%, to 7,041.28. The Nasdaq Composite closed 86.69 points, or 0.36%, higher at 24,102.70.
Asian markets traded lower on Friday amid cautiousness over the US-Iran war. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.7% and the Topix declined 0.62%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.43% while the Kosdaq fell 0.35%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a muted start for the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50. Gift Nifty was trading around 24,178 level, a discount of nearly 18 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a tepid note Friday, following mixed cues from global markets, amid optimism that the US-Iran war could come to an end soon.
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