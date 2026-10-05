Stock market today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals relief rally for Sensex, Nifty | RBI MPC, IT, HDFC Bank, OMC stocks in focus

Stock market today LIVE: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are likely to open on a cautiously positive note, with GIFT Nifty futures trading above 22,600 against the Nifty 50’s previous close of 22,422, pointing to an early recovery attempt. Softer-than-expected U.S. employment data has eased some immediate concerns over further Federal Reserve tightening at its October meeting, offering a degree of support to global risk appetite. However, elevated Treasury yields, persistent foreign selling and renewed geopolitical risks could limit the upside and keep investors guarded through the session.
Crude oil remains central to the market outlook. WTI is trading around $90 a barrel, while Brent remains near $102, following an initial pullback on expectations of improved energy supply and diplomatic progress. That optimism has since been tempered by renewed tensions in the Middle East. Tehran has warned that the Strait of Hormuz will not fully reopen until its conditions are met, while Yemen’s Houthis have claimed attacks targeting Saudi Aramco facilities. The developments have revived concerns over regional energy supplies, leaving crude prices vulnerable to further volatility.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting is another major domestic catalyst, with the policy decision scheduled for October 7. Elevated global crude prices, rising food costs and concerns over agricultural output have sharpened the focus on the RBI’s assessment of inflation risks and its policy stance. Investors will be looking for signals on how the central bank balances price stability, growth and currency pressures.
Asian markets are trading largely higher in early trade, providing a supportive external backdrop. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up around 2%, while South Korean markets are closed for a holiday.
The early setup suggests scope for a positive opening, but the sustainability of any recovery will depend on whether improving global risk appetite can offset persistent domestic and external headwinds.
Decoding the Nifty FPI heatmap to get a higher return on one's money, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Nifty FPI 150 Index heatmap signals about the top 50 Indian stocks, which is highly traded by the foreign investors. As FPIs are bullish on certain stocks, they are expected to attract DIIs as well. As the Accenture results is expected to attract DIIs on Monday, it would be important to know the IT stocks that are expected to outperform others. For this, they have two options: one is the Nifty FPI heatmap, and the other is Indian IT stocks listed on the NYSE.”
The SEBI-registered expert said that of the 50 stocks in the Nifty FPI Index, 20finished in the green despite a heavy sell-off on Thursday. Of those 20 stocks, 5 are in the IT segment: Mphasis, Coforge, Infosys, TCS, and Persistent Systems.
After Accenture's better-than-expected results announcement, market experts are expecting a big rally in Indian IT stocks. They said that shares of Indian IT companies listed on the NYSE saw strong buying post-Accenture results, which also hints at a big gap-up opening for Indian IT stocks when they reopen on Monday. Infosys share price finished close to 6%, whereas Wipro shares ended over 6% at the NYSE after Accenture's results were announced on Wednesday.
According to stock market experts, Indian IT companies receive more than 50% of their average business from the US, with Accenture playing a major role. After the better-than-expected Accenture results, the market expects similar Q2 results from the Indian IT giants. As the market has a track record of discounting events well before they take place, we can expect strong buying in Indian IT stocks on Monday. However, they suggested that short-term investors take a cue from the Nifty FPI heatmap. They said that of the 50 stocks in the Nifty FPI index, 20 ended in the green despite a heavy stock market crash on Thursday. Of those 20 stocks, 5 belong to the IT segment, suggesting foreign investors were betting heavily on these Indian IT stocks ahead of Accenture's results on Thursday.
The Gift Nifty Live chart is oscillating around 22,600, nearly 200 points above the Thursday's spot Nifty close. The index is trading over 100 points above its previous close also. So, we can expect the Nifty 50 index to open around 22,600, when the market resumes trading activity after an extended weekend.
— Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research
Last week, the Indian government announced ₹5 per litre hike in petrol prices and ₹3 per litre hike in the diesel prices. This is expected to provide some relief to the OMCs, which is expected to boost their balance sheet. So, OMC stocks are expected react after this announcement on the extended weekend.
— Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research
Market is estimating at least 25 BPS rate hike in the RBI MPC meeting, which is starting today. This is expected to keep a check on the relief rally, widely expected on Monday. So, the Nifty 50 index may find it touch to cross 22,700 on a closing basis.
— Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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