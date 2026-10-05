Stock market today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals relief rally for Sensex, Nifty | RBI MPC, IT, HDFC Bank, OMC stocks in focus

Stock market today LIVE: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are likely to open on a cautiously positive note, with GIFT Nifty futures trading above 22,600 against the Nifty 50’s previous close of 22,422, pointing to an early recovery attempt. Softer-than-expected U.S. employment data has eased some immediate concerns over further Federal Reserve tightening at its October meeting, offering a degree of support to global risk appetite. However, elevated Treasury yields, persistent foreign selling and renewed geopolitical risks could limit the upside and keep investors guarded through the session.

Top attention | Crude oil price movement

Crude oil remains central to the market outlook. WTI is trading around $90 a barrel, while Brent remains near $102, following an initial pullback on expectations of improved energy supply and diplomatic progress. That optimism has since been tempered by renewed tensions in the Middle East. Tehran has warned that the Strait of Hormuz will not fully reopen until its conditions are met, while Yemen’s Houthis have claimed attacks targeting Saudi Aramco facilities. The developments have revived concerns over regional energy supplies, leaving crude prices vulnerable to further volatility.

Bets are high on the RBI MPC meeting outcome

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting is another major domestic catalyst, with the policy decision scheduled for October 7. Elevated global crude prices, rising food costs and concerns over agricultural output have sharpened the focus on the RBI’s assessment of inflation risks and its policy stance. Investors will be looking for signals on how the central bank balances price stability, growth and currency pressures.

Asian markets today

Asian markets are trading largely higher in early trade, providing a supportive external backdrop. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up around 2%, while South Korean markets are closed for a holiday.

The early setup suggests scope for a positive opening, but the sustainability of any recovery will depend on whether improving global risk appetite can offset persistent domestic and external headwinds.