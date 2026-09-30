Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty, US bond yield, crude, and gold rates hint at a relief rally for Nifty 50, Sensex

Stock Market Today LIVE: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are likely to find some relief at the open, as a sharp pullback in crude oil prices eases one of the key pressures weighing on domestic markets in recent sessions. WTI crude has slipped into the $89–$90-a-barrel range, while Brent has retreated toward $95–$96, offering some respite from broader macroeconomic pressures.
The Gift Nifty live chart hints at volatility in early-morning trading, as the index is trading below its previous close but above yesterday's spot Nifty close. The Gift Nifty index is oscillating around 22,800 levels.
The moderation in oil prices, however, comes against a backdrop of continued uncertainty over the U.S.-Iran conflict and the outlook for regional energy supplies. Signs of recovering crude production and improving supply flows have helped push prices lower, but the geopolitical situation remains fluid, leaving energy markets vulnerable to renewed volatility should tensions escalate or negotiations falter.
Foreign investor flows remain a significant headwind. Persistent foreign selling, alongside elevated US Treasury yields, could continue to limit the durability of any recovery in domestic equities.
The external backdrop is nevertheless somewhat more supportive this morning, with Asian equities trading higher and technology stocks leading gains. The stronger regional tone could provide an initial boost to risk appetite, although domestic markets are likely to remain sensitive to movements in crude oil, global yields and foreign flows.
For Indian equities, the immediate setup has improved modestly as the sharp decline in crude removes some pressure from the macroeconomic backdrop. Whether that translates into a sustained recovery will depend on the stability of oil prices, the trajectory of global bond yields and whether foreign selling begins to moderate.
— Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money
US stocks closed marginally lower on Tuesday as Treasury yields continued to rise ahead of key inflation and labour-market data. Investors also assessed recent remarks from Federal Reserve officials for clues on the central bank’s future interest-rate trajectory.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 131.59 points, or 0.26%, to end at 51,349.92. The S&P 500 slipped 12.85 points, or 0.17%, to 7,670.84, while the Nasdaq Composite edged down 22.84 points, or 0.08%, to 26,797.54.
Here we list out the top 3 developments in the US markets, which may dictate the Indian stock market today:
US Treasury yields
The sharp rise in US Treasury yields is one of the biggest global-market headwinds for Indian equities. The 10-year US Treasury yield climbed to 5.278% on Tuesday, while the 30-year yield reached its highest level since June 2002.
AI stocks
The second major development is the continued strength of AI-related stocks. On Tuesday, gains in AI-linked technology shares helped offset the negative impact of rising Treasury yields on the broader US market. Optimism around Anthropic's potential public debut supported technology stocks.
The company is aiming for a valuation of more than $2 trillion, a milestone that could potentially set a new benchmark for how Wall Street values leading AI companies.
Meta shares rose 3.3% despite OpenAI introducing its always-on AI agents, called dots, which can independently pursue users’ goals across multiple applications. The new offering is viewed as a rival to Meta’s recently launched Muse.
Crude oil prices
The third major development is the continued uncertainty around crude oil prices and its implications for US inflation and interest rates.
After ease in the US 10-year bond yield and crude oil prices, the MCX gold rate today opened upside at ₹1,47,186 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of ₹1,47,346 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell.
For the near term, the Sensex continues to maintain a sideways-to-bearish structure, with the 72,000–72,200 zone crucial for limiting further downside. Holding this support could lead to a recovery towards 72,700–73,000, while a decisive break below 72,000 may extend the prevailing weakness. Traders should closely monitor the 72,000 Put and 73,000 Call OI concentrations along with price action for confirmation of the next directional move.
— Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Broking
Nifty witnessed a weak opening session to continue with the slide further to touch the 22600 zone with bias maintained with a very cautious approach and amid some volatility closed near the 22700 level with anxious sentiment anticipated for the coming sessions. The index would have the psychological and important support zone of 22000 level which needs to be sustained failing which the overall trend would turn weak. As mentioned earlier, to improve the bias from current rate, the index would need a decisive breach above the 23100 zone to establish conviction and clarity.
— Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher
In the early morning trade, the US 10-year bond yield has slipped by half a percent to around 5.25%. This means there can be some upside in the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market. However, this should be taken as a relief rally, not a bounce back from the recent lower levels.
— Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert
Indian equities are likely to open higher, supported by a sharp pullback in Brent crude as the recovery in Middle Eastern exports eases some of the immediate supply concerns despite the ongoing conflict. The decline removes part of the immediate energy-risk premium and could trigger short covering in oversold domestic equities. However, the opening recovery is likely to become sustainable only if crude remains below $100 and banking stocks participate.
— Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth