Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty, US bond yield, crude, and gold rates hint at a relief rally for Nifty 50, Sensex

Stock Market Today LIVE: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are likely to find some relief at the open, as a sharp pullback in crude oil prices eases one of the key pressures weighing on domestic markets in recent sessions. WTI crude has slipped into the $89–$90-a-barrel range, while Brent has retreated toward $95–$96, offering some respite from broader macroeconomic pressures.

What Gift Nifty hints at?

The Gift Nifty live chart hints at volatility in early-morning trading, as the index is trading below its previous close but above yesterday's spot Nifty close. The Gift Nifty index is oscillating around 22,800 levels.

Crude oil price today

The moderation in oil prices, however, comes against a backdrop of continued uncertainty over the U.S.-Iran conflict and the outlook for regional energy supplies. Signs of recovering crude production and improving supply flows have helped push prices lower, but the geopolitical situation remains fluid, leaving energy markets vulnerable to renewed volatility should tensions escalate or negotiations falter.

FII data

Foreign investor flows remain a significant headwind. Persistent foreign selling, alongside elevated US Treasury yields, could continue to limit the durability of any recovery in domestic equities.

The external backdrop is nevertheless somewhat more supportive this morning, with Asian equities trading higher and technology stocks leading gains. The stronger regional tone could provide an initial boost to risk appetite, although domestic markets are likely to remain sensitive to movements in crude oil, global yields and foreign flows.

Indian stock market outlook

For Indian equities, the immediate setup has improved modestly as the sharp decline in crude removes some pressure from the macroeconomic backdrop. Whether that translates into a sustained recovery will depend on the stability of oil prices, the trajectory of global bond yields and whether foreign selling begins to moderate.

— Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money