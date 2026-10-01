Stock market today LIVE: Gift Nifty, US bond yields, gold, crude oil rates hint at a gap-down start for Nifty, Sensex

Stock market today LIVE: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are likely to remain choppy as investors weigh softer US inflation data against elevated Treasury yields, volatile crude oil prices and continued uncertainty surrounding the Middle East. The external backdrop remains mixed, leaving domestic markets sensitive to developments in both global rates and energy markets.
Diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran have gained some traction, with Tehran receiving Washington’s response to a proposed seven-day trust-building plan aimed at easing tensions and facilitating the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, differences over the sequencing of the proposed measures remain unresolved, leaving the path toward a broader de-escalation uncertain.
The Gift Nifty live chart is hinting at a gap-down start as the index is trading below yesterday's spot price and its previous close. The index is oscillating around 22,600, signatlling the Nifty 50 index may have an opening slightly lower than its previous close of 22,620.
The COMEX gold rate toay is in range-bound trend, oscillating in $4,169 to $4195 per ounce range. However, the precious yellow metal is sustaining at the higher levels.
Crude oil has moderated from recent highs, with WTI trading around $90 a barrel and Brent near $98. The decline offers some respite to energy-sensitive economies such as India, but oil remains elevated and highly responsive to developments around the Strait of Hormuz. Any setback in diplomatic efforts or renewed disruption to energy flows could quickly restore the geopolitical risk premium in crude prices.
The US inflation backdrop was somewhat more supportive, with August headline PCE inflation rising 3.4% year on year, below the 3.7% market expectation, while core PCE stood at 3.0%. The softer reading has eased some immediate concerns over further Federal Reserve tightening, although Treasury yields remain elevated. The US 10-year Treasury yield has climbed sharply in recent weeks, tightening global financial conditions and weighing on broader risk appetite.
Asian markets are also providing mixed signals, reinforcing the cautious external backdrop. Japan’s Nikkei is gaining around 1%, helped by strength in semiconductor stocks, while South Korean equities remain under pressure as elevated bond yields and broader risk concerns weigh on sentiment.
According to the Groww, these shares should be on your watch list: IOCL, Union Bank of India, Adani Power, Wipro and HDFC Bank, as they are news maker stocks.
Oil prices rose by about $1 a barrel on the day and registered steep monthly gains, on stalled US-Iran peace talks and tightening US fuel markets.
The Brent November futures contract, which expires on Wednesday, settled up 91 cents, or 0.9%, at $103.50 a barrel. The more active December contract was up $1.87, or 1.9%, at $98.03. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $90.42, up $1.04, or 1.2%.
Brent recorded a monthly gain of around 14%, its biggest since July, while WTI increased by about 5% on the month.
— Reuters
Sovereign yields are an anchor for global markets, a reference price for investing in riskier assets.
Stocks were mostly lower on the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 443.87 points, or 0.86%, to 50,906.05, the S&P 500 fell 19.30 points, or 0.25%, to 7,651.54 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.52 points, or 0.24%, to 26,861.06.
While down on the month, the S&P 500 notched its second straight quarterly gain.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 1.86 points, or 0.16%, to 1,134.00. The index was down more than 1% for the month.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% on the day. It is down 2.5% for the month and 1% for the third quarter.
— Reuters
Global bonds closed out their worst month in years on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rising on the day and posting its biggest monthly increase since 2022, while the S&P 500 registered a decline for September and European shares suffered their first monthly fall in six.
For the quarter, 10-year US yields were showing their biggest rise since 2009, while France's 10-year bond yield had its biggest jump in nearly four decades. France's 10-year yield had its biggest monthly rise in almost four years.
Bond yields have surged this month as prices tumbled, with soaring energy costs fueling inflation fears and the AI boom boosting economic growth, leaving investors to position for a period where interest rates stay higher for longer. Higher rates are seen as a negative for stocks because they increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers.
Among the latest data on inflation was a report Wednesday that showed US inflation increased less than expected in August and price pressures were more moderate in the prior month than previously reported.
Stocks rose and two-year US bond yields initially fell on the news as expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next month decreased. Separately, the final reading of second-quarter GDP data was revised higher to a 2.2% annualized rate, thanks to solid consumer spending and investments helping to fuel the buildout of AI infrastructure.
"The market was able to breathe a collective sigh of relief today," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments in New York. "It takes pressure off the Fed to raise rates."
The Fed increased interest rates this month for the first time since 2023 in an effort to combat inflation. The market was last pricing in a roughly 63% chance that the Fed will keep rates steady next month compared with a 55% chance before the US inflation release, according to the latest data from LSEG.
Elsewhere, inflation rose sharply in five German states in September, while France's harmonised inflation rate was 3.4%, up from 2.6% in August, and Italy's jumped to 4.1% from August's 3.2%.
The spread between French and German 10-year borrowing costs was last at its highest since 2012.
On the last trading day of the month, 10-year US yields were up 53 basis points for their biggest monthly climb since September 2022. Yields on 30-year bonds have risen about 39 basis points this month for their largest increase since December 2024.
— Reuters
Gift Nifty hints at a gap-down start The Gift Nifty live chart is hinting at a gap-down start as the index is trading below yesterday's spot price and its previous close. The index is oscillating around 22,600, signatlling the Nifty 50 index may have an opening slightly lower than its previous close of 22,620.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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