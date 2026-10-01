Stock market today LIVE: Nifty, Sensex open lower on elevated US 10-year bond yield, crude oil price | Bank Nifty gains

Stock market today LIVE: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market opened lower as investors weigh softer US inflation data against elevated Treasury yields, volatile crude oil prices and continued uncertainty surrounding the Middle East. The external backdrop remains mixed, leaving domestic markets sensitive to developments in both global rates and energy markets.

Nifty 50 index opened lower at 22,543 and touched an intraday low of 22,522, the BSE Sensex had a gap-down opening at 72,192, while the Bank Nifty index opendd lower at 54,583. However, the Bank Nifty stocks attracted buyers, which brought the index in the green zone.

US-Iran war latest news

Diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran have gained some traction, with Tehran receiving Washington’s response to a proposed seven-day trust-building plan aimed at easing tensions and facilitating the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, differences over the sequencing of the proposed measures remain unresolved, leaving the path toward a broader de-escalation uncertain.

Gift Nifty hints at a gap-down start

The Gift Nifty live chart is hinting at a gap-down start as the index is trading below yesterday's spot price and its previous close. The index is oscillating around 22,600, signatlling the Nifty 50 index may have an opening slightly lower than its previous close of 22,620.

Gold rate today

The COMEX gold rate toay is in range-bound trend, oscillating in $4,169 to $4195 per ounce range. However, the precious yellow metal is sustaining at the higher levels.

Crude oil price today

Crude oil has moderated from recent highs, with WTI trading around $90 a barrel and Brent near $98. The decline offers some respite to energy-sensitive economies such as India, but oil remains elevated and highly responsive to developments around the Strait of Hormuz. Any setback in diplomatic efforts or renewed disruption to energy flows could quickly restore the geopolitical risk premium in crude prices.

US 10-year bond yield sustains at elevated levels

The US inflation backdrop was somewhat more supportive, with August headline PCE inflation rising 3.4% year on year, below the 3.7% market expectation, while core PCE stood at 3.0%. The softer reading has eased some immediate concerns over further Federal Reserve tightening, although Treasury yields remain elevated. The US 10-year Treasury yield has climbed sharply in recent weeks, tightening global financial conditions and weighing on broader risk appetite.

Asian markets today

Asian markets are also providing mixed signals, reinforcing the cautious external backdrop. Japan’s Nikkei is gaining around 1%, helped by strength in semiconductor stocks, while South Korean equities remain under pressure as elevated bond yields and broader risk concerns weigh on sentiment.