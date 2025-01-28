Banking, financial stocks top gainers in the Nifty 50 Shares of Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance traded as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index around 10:05 AM. The index was at 22,903, up 74 points, or 0.32 per cent, at that time.



Baking stocks are up after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a set of forex and money market measures that will collectively infuse ₹1.5 trillion over time. The RBI said it will purchase government securities (G-Secs) worth ₹60,000 crore through open market operations (OMOs) in three tranches of ₹20,000 crore each. The OMO auctions will take place on 30 January, and 13 and 20 February.

Expert view: Market valuation at fair levels As of the previous session's close of 22,829.15, the Nifty 50 is down 13.12 per cent from its peak of 26,277.35. Recent correction in the Indian market has brought down market valuations to fair levels and experts advice investors should utilise market corrections to buy quality stocks for long term. "After the correction the market is now trading at fair valuations which are in line with long-term (10-year) averages. Investors can utilise the opportunity to buy fundamentally strong high quality stocks. The outperformance of large caps over mid-and small caps is a healthy trend," said Vijayakumar.

Sensex, Nifty pare gains After two days of losses, the domestic stock market rose on Tuesday. The rebound was expected as the Indian market appeared to be oversold. The benchmark indices clocked healthy gains in opening deals but pared gains soon. Around 9:30 AM, the Sensex was 289 points, or 0.38 per cent, up at 75,655, while the Nifty 50 was up 67 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 22,895.75.

Expert view on markets: DeepSeek a significant risk According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, the DeepSeek impact on the US stock market in general, and the tech stocks in particular, has turned out to be a reality check for the overvalued stock market. In the medium-term this is likely to have a sobering effect on markets, globally.

Sensex jumps 480 points, Nifty 50 rises above 22,950 despite weak global cues The Sensex opened at 75,659 against its previous close of 75,366.17 and jumped over 450 points to the level of 75,847.91. The Nifty 50 opened at 22,960.45 against its previous close of 22,829.15 and rose to the level of 22,973.45.