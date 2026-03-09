Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals a gap down opening for Nifty 50, Sensex today as Brent price crosses $100

Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to witness a gap-down opening on Monday, March 9, tracking a broad sell-off in global markets after crude oil prices surged above $100 per barrel amid escalating tensions in the US-Iran conflict.

Rising geopolitical risks in the Middle East have triggered sharp volatility across commodities and equities worldwide, raising concerns about energy supply disruptions and the potential impact on global economic growth.

Early indicators also suggest a weak start for domestic equities. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,800 level, reflecting a steep discount of nearly 745 points compared with the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a gap-down opening for Indian markets.

Oil surge and precious metals volatility

Escalating hostilities between the United States and Iran pushed crude oil prices sharply higher as traders feared tighter supply conditions and potential disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

Crude oil prices climbed to their highest level since July 2022, with benchmarks breaching the $100 per barrel mark for the first time in nearly three years and touching a 52-week high.

Brent crude jumped about 15% to around $107 per barrel and recorded an intraday gain of roughly 20%, extending the sharp 28% rally registered last week.

Meanwhile, precious metals saw significant volatility during Asian trading hours on Monday, March 9.

Spot gold declined 2.12% to $5,049 per ounce, while spot silver prices dropped 3.51% to $81.34 per ounce. Overall, gold and silver prices fell as much as 3.5% as investors adjusted positions amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

Asian markets tumble

Asia markets also witnessed a sharp sell-off on Monday, with several benchmark indices plunging as much as 6% as surging oil prices triggered a broad risk-off sentiment among global investors.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 6.22%, slipping below the 53,000 mark for the first time since February 6, while the broader Topix index declined 5.27%.

South Korea’s Kospi dropped 6.68%, prompting authorities to temporarily halt trading in Kospi 200 futures after volatility surged.

The South Korean market had already witnessed extreme turbulence last week. On Wednesday, a circuit breaker was triggered when the benchmark index plunged more than 12%, marking its worst single-day decline.

Apart from the surge in crude oil prices, markets also reacted to remarks from US President Donald Trump, who downplayed the recent spike in oil prices.

“Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace,” Trump wrote on social media on Sunday evening Washington time.