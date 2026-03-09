Stock Market Crash Today LIVE: Sensex tanks over 2300 points, Nifty below 24,000 as Brent crude oil price crosses $100

Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 witness a gap-down opening on Monday, March 9, tracking a broad sell-off in global markets after crude oil prices surged above $100 per barrel amid escalating tensions in the US-Iran conflict.
Rising geopolitical risks in the Middle East have triggered sharp volatility across commodities and equities worldwide, raising concerns about energy supply disruptions and the potential impact on global economic growth.
Sensex opened 1,862 points lower at 77,056.75 but extended losses to its day's low of 76,573.01, crashing 2,345.89 points. Meanwhile, Nifty 50 opened at 23,868.05, down 583 points. It also hit its day's low of 23,739.2, tanking 711.25 points.
Oil surge and precious metals volatility
Escalating hostilities between the United States and Iran pushed crude oil prices sharply higher as traders feared tighter supply conditions and potential disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.
Crude oil prices climbed to their highest level since July 2022, with benchmarks breaching the $100 per barrel mark for the first time in nearly three years and touching a 52-week high.
Brent crude jumped over 25% to above $116 per barrel, extending the sharp 28% rally registered last week. The move reflected growing concerns that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, could face prolonged disruptions.
Meanwhile, precious metals saw significant volatility during Asian trading hours on Monday, March 9.
Spot gold declined 2.12% to $5,049 per ounce, while spot silver prices dropped 3.51% to $81.34 per ounce. Overall, gold and silver prices fell as much as 3.5% as investors adjusted positions amid heightened geopolitical tensions.
Asian markets crash
Asia markets also witnessed a sharp sell-off on Monday, with several benchmark indices plunging as much as 6% as surging oil prices triggered a broad risk-off sentiment among global investors.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 6.22%, slipping below the 53,000 mark for the first time since February 6, while the broader Topix index declined 5.27%.
South Korea’s Kospi dropped 6.68%, prompting authorities to temporarily halt trading in Kospi 200 futures after volatility surged.
The South Korean market had already witnessed extreme turbulence last week. On Wednesday, a circuit breaker was triggered when the benchmark index plunged more than 12%, marking its worst single-day decline.
Apart from the surge in crude oil prices, markets also reacted to remarks from US President Donald Trump, who downplayed the recent spike in oil prices.
“Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace,” Trump wrote on social media on Sunday evening.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian Rupee touched record low of 92.31 on Monday, March 9, as a sharp rise in global oil prices fueled by the escalating Middle East conflict heightened worries about India's external balances. The rupee opened 0.50% lower, or 46 paise down, at 92.1975 per US dollar. The rupee ended at 91.74 on Friday, March 6.
Stock Market Today LIVE: VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said:
"Brent crude has spiked above $115 delivering a big oil shock to economies and markets. Big oil importers like India will be hit hard if the West Asian conflict lingers long and crude price remains high. The market will price-in the economic consequences of this oil shock. Inflation will certainly move up whether the oil price hike is passed on to consumers or not.
The unknown factor now is how long the conflict will last. This uncertainty will also weigh on FIIs who have again turned aggressive sellers in India after the short bout of buying in February.
The lesson from history is that the impact of geopolitical issues like conflicts on markets do not last long. Therefore, investors have to be patient.
Domestic consumption segments like banking and financials, automobiles, telecom and cement will not be impacted much by the crisis. Defense and pharmaceuticals will be relatively resilient. Long-term investors with high risk appetite can nibble at stocks in these strong themes."
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, reflecting a continued weak outlook following the recent breakdown. For the week, Nifty 50 declined 2.89%.
“A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart beside the bull candle of Thursday. The present market action signals that Nifty 50 has negated the bullish sentiment that was created after the sharp gain of Thursday. This is not a good sign and it suggests that the Nifty 50 could retest the Wednesday’s low of 24,300 in the short term. Immediate resistance is placed at 24,700,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex fell below its short-term and medium-term averages and also formed a lower top on daily charts. For the week, the index declined 2.91%, forming a bearish candle on weekly charts, indicating further weakness from the current levels.
“We are of the view that the short-term market texture is volatile; hence, level-based trading would be an ideal strategy for traders. On the downside, 78,800 would act as an immediate support zone for traders. Below 78,800, Sensex could retest levels of 77,900. Further downside may also continue, which could drag the index to 77,500,” said Amol Athawale, VP Technical Research, Kotak Securities.
On the flip side, he believes 79,500 would be the immediate resistance zone for traders. If Sensex succeeds in trading above 79,500, then the pullback move could continue till 80,400 - 80,600.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Early indicators also suggest a weak start for domestic equities. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,800 level, reflecting a steep discount of nearly 745 points compared with the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a gap-down opening for Indian markets.
